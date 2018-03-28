The BC government is investing more than $5.4 million into equipment upgrades for technology and trades school across the province.

Northwest Community College (NWCC) is one of those recipients at $310,455.

Spokesperson Sarah Zimmerman says the funding will help students as they continuously adapt to the digital-shifting world.

“When we can introduce new technology and current technology to any of our programs, that really help the students as they enter the workforce in the years ahead.”

She explains the money will go towards several courses, including the purchase of old hybrid cars for the automotive technician program, new kitchen materials for the culinary arts program, and updates tools for carpentry.

Zimmerman believes new equipment helps capture the attention of local students, allowing them to study and eventually find jobs within their own region.

“We always want to be on the cutting edge of what kind of training facility we have and what kind of equipment we can offer our students to learn on. That means that we can make sure that they’re learning on the latest equipment.”

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) is also receiving the same amount of money, which will be spread across its campuses, including Burns Lake.

The province has set a goal of creating 2,900 new tech spaces in the workforce by 2023.

Premier John Horgan attended NWCC for the announcement along with Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark.