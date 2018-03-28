The parent company of Telkwa Coal Limited is moving to the village in coordination with a new development project.

Allegiance Coal (ACL) is opening an office on Hankin Avenue, where Managing Director Mark Gray will be keeping an ‘open door’ for the public.

In a statement, Gray says the point of this policy is to hear opinions and concerns from the local residents as the company pursues its new metallurgical mining site in the Telkwa area.

He hopes this will also create open and honest conversations about jobs and the local economy.

His move to the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District comes after spending several years at ACL’s facility in Sydney, Australia.

The Telkwa office is scheduled to officially open in April.