The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) is receiving several financial aids from the BC government.

As part of the province’s Rural Dividend Program, local governments, First Nation’s groups, and non-for-profit organizations within the region are receiving nearly $2 million to help kickstart or upgrade certain projects to better benefit communities.

The projects listed for the RDBN include:

$259,390 = Northern Young Entrepreneurship Launchpad (YELL), in partnership with the Nechako Lakes School District (SD91)

= Northern Young Entrepreneurship Launchpad (YELL), in partnership with the Nechako Lakes School District (SD91) $250,000 = District of New Hazelton’s marketing initiative

= District of New Hazelton’s marketing initiative $98,750 = RDBN’s discovery app, virtual reality series, and investment readiness package

= RDBN’s discovery app, virtual reality series, and investment readiness package $90,000 = Upper Skeena Development Centre in Hazelton

= Upper Skeena Development Centre in Hazelton $80,640 = Yinka Dene Development Centre’s nursery, training for four new members

= Yinka Dene Development Centre’s nursery, training for four new members $80,000 = Town of Smithers’ active transportation plan in providing more opportunities for new projects

“These rural dividend grants are bringing positive change to rural communities throughout BC,” says Stikine MLA and Forests Minister Doug Donaldson in a statement.

For more information, you can click here.