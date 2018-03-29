The College of New Caledonia and the Cheslatta Carrier Nation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The signing took place during the grand opening of the community’s new Education Centre on Wednesday, March 28th.

CNC President Henry Reiser explains the importance of this agreement.

“This MOU speaks to the First Nation taking the lead in the education of its members and identifying programs and courses of study that will meet the needs of their members.”

The memorandum ties into CNC’s Strategic Plan for Promoting Student Success, as the school works with Aboriginal communities to include their culture in the school’s campuses and programming.

The Education Centre is scheduled to introduce Adult Upgrading for the Cheslatta Carrier Nation in April. Digital Delivery Instruction technology is also expected for the centre eventually, it is currently in the planning stages.

“We started this whole process last year. We’re working very hard to meet with the chiefs and council,” says Reiser.

“We’ve been working with Cheslatta First Nation for many, many years out of our campus in Burns Lake.”

CNC will continue to work with First Nations from west to east, and north to south, according to Reiser. He says they would like to arrange an MOU with every group the school works with.