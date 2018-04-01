The Province of BC is amending Wildlife Act regulations.

This will help to enforce the closure on the grizzly bear hunt, increase the amount of meat a hunter can take from bug game species, and it will require hunters to carry all their species licences during hunting trips.

Taxidermists and tanners will be required to report information about any grizzly bears or grizzly bear parts brought to them to help enforce the ban on grizzly bear hunting. One mandatory item on the report is including evidence establishing legal possession, such as a license or permit. If a taxidermist or tanner fails to submit a report within 10 days of acquiring any grizzly bear parts, a $230 violation ticket will be issued.

Legally possessed grizzly bear parts harvested or collected before the hunting closure, or parts harvested or collected outside of BC, can still be worked on.

The requirement for a hunter to collect edible portions will include taking neck and rib meat, in addition to the four quarters and loins. This requirement will also apply to cougar, mule (black-tailed) deer, white-tailed deer, fallow deer, moose, elk, mountain sheep, mountain goat, caribou, bison and black bear.

Hunters will be required to carry the species’ licences obtained or held for the current licence year while hunting, including cancelled and uncancelled licences, and provide them to a conservation officer upon request.

The changes officially took effect April 1st.