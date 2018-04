BC Transit has made a switch in Hazelton.

As of Sunday, April 1st, all buses within the Village will now be operated by Pacific Western Transportation.

The organization, based out of Prince George within the Northern BC region, is taking over the regional transit system, which including routes to Smithers, Kispiox, and Gitwangak.

The new office is also being headed out of Terrace.

For more information, you can click here.