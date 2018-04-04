The Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club are hosting the North Zone Finals starting on Thursday.

The local club will welcome teams from Prince George, Quesnel, and the Yukon.

A strong showing is expected according to Head Alpine Coach, Dick Eastmure.

“We’ve got some really good up and coming athletes, however, there is pretty good competition from those other clubs particularly from Prince George but I do expect to see some podium finishes.”

About 15 skiers from Smithers will be competing.

Eastmure adds a lot will be at stake during the first two days of the competition.

“All the racers that will be on the Thursday and Friday competition all have competitor cards and it’s all based on the Alpine Canada point system and is kind of the last of the series of races we do in the north zone but there was one earlier in the year in Quesnel and Prince George.”

“The ages for the events are mostly U-16, U-14, and U-12.”

The four-day meet runs from Thursday to Sunday.