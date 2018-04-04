BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee is critical of the Canadian government’s lack of action towards a 2016 ruling from the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal. The base of the ruling stated the government does discriminate against First Nations children.

Federal Indigenous Services Minister, Jane Philpott, announced earlier this week that they have fully complied with the ruling, pointing to the $1.4-billion promised towards First Nations Child and Family services as an important step forward.

Teegee agrees, to an extent.

“More resources and also commitments towards new legislation in regards to making sure that First Nations children that are in care get the appropriate amount of resources they need in regards to childcare,” he explains.

“It’s quite important the funding is there, that is a positive step; I think the commitment is there in terms of developing new legislation but it is yet to be seen how far the federal government will go in regards to listing to the First Nations.”

Teegee notes there is a lack of communication between the Feds and the CHRT to come to a solution every party would be pleased with.

“Some of these things are very specific in regards to their findings so I would hope that Minister Philpott’s office would be closely working with the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal but that’s yet to be seen.”

A complaint was originally filed in 2007 by Cindy Blackstock, with the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society and Assembly of First Nations, about the issue. Teegee says not enough has been done since the complaint.