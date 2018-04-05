According to a new study, a majority of Canadians support net neutrality but are split over whether the current regulations work.

In BC it’s a bit of a different story, with research from the Angus Reid Institute showing 53% of BC residents say a law is needed, while 40% say the Canadian, Radio, Television and Telecommunications protections are sufficient.

The other seven per cent in the poll say there should be no net neutrality regulations, including the ones we already have in Canada.

Ian Holliday, Research Associate, says the conversation of net neutrality may rise in the future.

“Currently the CRTC has made several rulings over the years that have upheld this principle of net neutrality, but there is no law in Canada that specifically uses that phrase and enshrines the concept into a legal definition.”

Net neutrality is the idea that all content on the internet is treated equally by internet providers. If you get your internet from a specific provider they wouldn’t be allowed to prioritize content that they have an affiliation with.

– with files from Jeff Slack, My PG Now