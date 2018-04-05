The Smithers Golf and Country Club is welcoming their first ever female golf pro.

Anouk Guelidi will be joining the team for the upcoming season as the “Golf Pro/Club House Manager”.

Guelidi began her golf career at 21 years old and transferred her love for the game onto the professional stages.

She went on to win the French Amateur Championship and that catapulted her onto the next level.

Formally, she has spent her last couple years instructing golf for the Men’s Team at the University of Ottawa.

She says she is excited to get a new opportunity out west and is looking forward to the relationship both her and Smithers can benefit from.

“I have more than 25 years in the golfing business and I’ve seen numerous different ways the game is changing,” says Guelidi.

“I’m hoping that my presence can change things here and drive revenues to a new high. I’m excited for what the job opportunity has to offer, it’s beautiful here.”

Some of her career accomplishments include: