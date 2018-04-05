If you’re traveling in the Burns Lake area, proceed with a side of caution.

The province of BC has released a special “Road Dust Advisory” for the area.

BC officials say the areas most affected are industrial or work areas.

The provincial air quality says they are normally alerted when a region is over 50 micrograms per cubic meter, whereas Burns Lake topped 56 micrograms this morning.

Precipitation is expected throughout the day and overnight and should hopefully be enough to lift the advisory by tomorrow morning. Anyone within the Burns Lake region should take the proper safety measures.