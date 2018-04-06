We all enjoy happy and healthy living, right? Well, an annual initiative is back for the residents of Smithers, as the Kindergarten Health Fair announced their plans today.

Starting May 2nd running through the 4th, the Smithers Public Health Unit will host their yearly fair that aims towards a better future for Smithereen youngsters.

There will be:

immunizations,

vision, dental, and hearing screenings,

injury prevention and other health information.

Event organizers are expecting nearly 150 kindergarten children in the area to turn out and the hopes are that by hosting an event such as this, it will allow children the opportunity to focus on their studies in the initial stages of their educational experience.