If you are in the area of Burns Lake, take in a deep breath of that fresh air as the air advisory has been lifted.

Environment Canada went online today and lifted the warning after there was a high concentration of dust in the area. During peak hours, dust was at 56 parts per cubic meter in industrial and work areas, above the safe average of 50 parts per cubic meter.

Although we are tired of the snow, we can be thankful this time as the precipitation definitely lent a helping hand in lowering the advisory.