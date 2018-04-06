We here in the North-West are very proud of our community and preserving the integrity of the area, so why are we a tad bit behind the times?

The Province of BC released figures today saying 75% of the province still use incandescent bulbs in our homes or workplaces.

Unfortunately, the region is tied up in a bit of a lackluster statistic, however, BC Hydro spokesperson Susie Rieder says changes need to be made and smaller communities such as ours are a catalyst.

“I think the common misconception not only in the North-West region of BC but the province as a whole, is that LED bulbs are expensive, when in reality they are a much better deal.”

The BC Hydro survey says the switch to the more efficient lights are slowly being made, however not quickly enough.

“This is why we’re rolling out the discount program from April 6th to 27th. By reducing prices in the LED bulb market, it will hopefully help British Columbians make the switch to a brighter and more energy efficient future.”

Rieder says by making the switch, citizens of the area can enjoy savings of up to $1,000 over roughly 10 years.

Discounts will be upwards of 15% province-wide at the following locations: