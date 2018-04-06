Smithers RCMP are cautioning drivers to proceed with extra care on the road following a single vehicle crash just after 8:30PM on Thursday.

A report was made to officials that a truck had lost control on Highway 16 between Telkwa and Smithers and slid off the road into a nearby telephone pole.

Smithers RCMP, fire crews, and BC Hydro were all on the scene and temporarily closed the highway to conduct their investigation.

Police confirm no one was severely injured in the crash and unfavourable driving conditions at the time played a factor in the accident.