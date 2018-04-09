The Sing Smithers Festival of voices will be back for its sixth go around here in the valley.

The event showcases not only local talent but talent from across the province as well. The 3-day workshop beginning on May 4th will hope to bring those shower singers out into the public to step up their game.

Event representative Sheila Peters says there will be local and provincial vocal experts on hand to help move singers onto that next level of having their voice heard.

“It’s a wonderful initiative put on in the region that brings on many fantastic talents from across the province. It’s a great way to get out and expand your talents or maybe try something new that could be exciting and fun.”

Sing Smithers will welcome vocal experts:

Karla Mundy

Jennifer Scott

Patti Powell

Samantha Taylor

Colin Maskell

and Jake Jenne.

“There will be very little theory, lots of listening to each other and lots of singing!” Karla Mundy

The event will focus on:

Vocal training and workshops

Mass choir instruction

Live karaoke

Music and food enjoyment

Those wanting to try something new are encouraged to come out as the amount of diversity and newcomers is always welcome to step out of their box.

“Events like these are an amazing way for people to get out and interact with one another. Music is one of those universal languages we all speak so it only includes one another to try something new.” Sheila Peters

Smithers Festival of Voices will take place at Glenwood Hall on May 4th-6th and those wanting to take part in the event are asked to register before the closing date on April 27th.

Additional information and registration can be found here.