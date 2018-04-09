The 91st edition of the Kelly Cup of curling wrapped up over the weekend.

The Ron Vanderstar rink representing the Smithers area placed an incredible 2nd out of 40 teams, falling in the final match against the Garnet Boese rink out of Prince George.

Boese was participating in his first Kelly Cup at 60 years old knocking off Vanderstar 7-1 in the final game of the tournament.

Last years winner of the Kelly Cup, Blake King, did not participate in this year’s tournament as he was at the Canadian Firefighters Curling Association national championships in Thunder Bay Ontario. King finished 5-5 out east, good enough for ironically a 5th place finish.