An annual initiative is back for the residents of Smithers, as the Kindergarten Health Fair will return to the Smithers Public Health Unit on May 2nd-4th.

Nancy Cody is a Primary Care Nurse for the Northern Health Unit and says these sessions are both informative and interactive for all those taking part.

“This provides an opportunity to protect children against childhood illnesses and ensure they have a healthy life as they begin their schooling experience. We are always available to answer any questions or concerns that arise for children, parents, or guardians.”

The kindergarten fair will have:

immunizations,

vision, dental, and hearing screenings,

injury prevention and other health information.

Event organizers are expecting nearly 150 kindergarten children in the area to turn out with the hopes that this will allow children the opportunity to focus on their studies in the initial stages of their educational experience.