School District 54 and Telkwa Elementary School have announced the hiring of their next principal.

Barbara Turney will begin her journey in the Telkwa education system as of August 1st after spending her last 5 years as Vice-Principal of Muheim Memorial Elementary out of Smithers.

Turney carries a wealth of experience after completing her Bachelor of Education as well as Masters of Educational Leadership out of the University of Victoria.

Turney has more than 20 years experience as an educator and also spent time teaching in the North-West Territories.