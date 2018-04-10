Smithers Town Hall is hosting its annual budget meeting this evening.

There will be a legislation mandated presentation laying things out for Smithers residents at 5:30PM and Town Council will meet for 6:30PM.

“This is our biggest meeting every year. People always want to know how we plan on investing money to make our community better,” says Mayor Taylor Bachrach.

The budget talks will lay out how the council plans on investing money in such things as infrastructure, public projects, community initiatives, as well as discuss things like property taxes.