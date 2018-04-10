$6.5 million dollars will be invested by the BC Government to aid disaster relief.

That is good news for us here in North-West BC as weather and unpredictable disasters are a common topic of conversation.

Back in October 2017 for example, the Bulkley Valley River rose significantly enough to raise concern for residents of the BVL Region.

“Being prepared and planning ahead is paramount to protecting public safety and ensuring the economic health of our communities,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “This investment will help make sure communities have the information they need and safeguards are in place, to better protect their citizens, critical infrastructure and livelihoods in an emergency.”]

And of course, we all remember the 2017 BC Wildfires

How funding will be divided:

$2.6 million to plan and undertake structural and non-structural flood-mitigation projects in various locations throughout B.C.;

$1.75 million to further assess earthquake-related hazards in the Metro Vancouver area;

$1.5 million to the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) for the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund;

$450,000 to the Fire Chiefs Association of British Columbia to support road rescue, fire safety and prevention; and

$130,000 to Avalanche Canada and the District of Stewart to support avalanche reporting and mapping.

Ten projects were approved as part of the Emergency Management BC annual operating budget.

This funding will build off a February 2018 announcement that the government of BC would invest $10.7 million into flood mitigation.