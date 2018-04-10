The Government of BC will invest $300,000 to support the North-West BC Resource Benefits Alliance (RBA).

With the investment, it will allow for us here in the region to diversify through innovative and economic development.

“We believe that people should benefit from the prosperity generated by their hard work, and the resources of the regions where they live. I applaud the efforts of the RBA to strengthen their local economies,” Premier John Horgan said. “We are committed to working with Northwest communities as they work to help stabilize their economy over the long term.”

RBA Chair Bill Miller says this is a great step towards a brighter future for us here in the North-West.

“The RBA shares the government’s vision of economic development that creates good local jobs and sustainable communities, we thank the Premier and Minister for recognizing that liveable, well-serviced communities ‎are essential for economic development.”

Exact details of where the money will be spent has yet to be released.

The RBA was formed in 2014 with the intention of negotiating fair revenue sharing for the region with the Province of BC.

The RBA looks after 21 communities in the region from as far as Vanderhoof to Masset.

Additional info on the RBA can be found here.