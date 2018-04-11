Changes are on the way for the Riverside Municipal Campground.

Smithers Town Council discussed many topics of conversations but one stuck out, a better set of rules for using the Riverside Campground and respecting the facility.

“The town-owned campground is becoming busier on an annual basis, which is great news. However, with that influx of business, we as council feel there needs to be regulations in place for when issues arise,” says Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach.

While council deliberated, the message was simple, Smithers is a friendly community, wanting to enjoy the area while also being respectful to everyone and everything in the surrounding area.

“Most people just ignore the rules of campgrounds but we’re essentially following the provincial standard for campgrounds. We want to continue to provide a respectful, safe, and fun environment for everyone using the park,” adds Smithers Town Councillor Frank Wray.

Riverside Municipal Campground rules will include:

No distrubance or loud noise between the hours of 10PM to 7AM

Damage to site vegetation prohibited

Every site must have a designated representative and must be 19 years or older

Campers can stay no longer than 14 days, must leave for 72 hours before returning

All minors must be in the company of an adult

Fires must stay in the designated pit and not exceed 0.5 metres in height or width

The complete list of the rules will be updated on the Riverside Municipal Campground website found here.