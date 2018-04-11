The Humboldt Broncos horrific accident is something that gives you goosebumps and hits home not only here in the valley but across the nation as well.

Tomorrow, we here in School District 54 will pay homage to those lost in the Humboldt bus crash by supporting what will forever be known as jersey day.

SD 54 Superintendent Chris van der Mark says this really hits home.

“The schools within SD 54 will pay respect to the Broncos by supporting jersey day. We really feel the effect of such a tragedy working so closely with children so we encourage staff and students to take part in remembering.”

15 lives were lost and 12 others injured on April 6th when the Broncos were traveling to their Saskatchewan Jr Hockey playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined by the investigators.

A Go Fund Me page for the Broncos was set up and has well surpassed the goal of $4 million dollars. To date, the initiative has raised over $8.5 million dollars with over 100 000 donators.

The Go Fund Me Broncos page can be found here.