As reported earlier this week, the Northwest BC Resource Alliance was granted $300 000 by the Government of BC.

RBA Chair Bill Miller says this is a great starting point for his organization who was already tight on funds.

“It shows a healthy working attitude with the province and allows us to start focusing on projects here in the area. We have to thank the hard work of the MLA’s and now we can begin the hearing process to see where the money can benefit the region best.”

The RBA was formed in 2014 and expanded in 2015 to take care of the North-West region of BC from as far as Vanderhoof to Masset.