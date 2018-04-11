A power outage in the New Hazelton area has left some residents using their phones as flashlights.

BC Hydro has confirmed there are two areas and over ten residence’s affected.

The cause of the outage has been determined to be that of a fire.

The areas without power are: South of 22ND AVE, North of HWY 16 , East of ALDOUS ST and CNR COLLEGE ST & HWY 16

A BC Hydro spokesperson says power should be back on by 4 PM.

Also worth noting: Highway 16 is closed in both directions 5 km west of New Hazleton due to downed Hydro Lines. Detour via South Hazelton. Highway 16 is expected to reopen around 2.

Updates from BC Hydro on the power outage can be found here.

Updates on Highway 16 closure can be found here.

UPDATE (2:52): Power is still out in those affected areas and crews remain to have Highway 16 closed. Drive BC says Highway 16 should be open around 4 PM.

UPDATE (4:00): Power is back on in the affected New Hazelton residences. Highway 16 is still closed but is expected to reopen shortly.

UPDATE (4:30): Highway 16 is reopened near New Hazelton.