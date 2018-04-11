Its’ been a fairly busy year thus far for the housing market in Northern BC.

The BC Northern Real Estate Board (BCNREB) reported that 914 homes were sold for a value of $237, 655, 394 through the Multiple Listing Services at the end of the first quarter.

These numbers are down slightly from the 2017 totals which saw 934 sales garnering $250, 679, 200 in first quarter sales.

(BCNREB) President Court Smithers says

“The mortgage stress test implemented last year had little impact on the Northern-BC housing market. Poor weather has caused a reduction in homes being built, however in the North, homes are definitely more affordable than other regions of the province.”

Peter Lund is a Remax Realtor from the Smithers area and says the market up in this area is a tricky one.

“It’s always a tough market to rent in no doubt about that but the housing market is holding quite steady. There are many factors such as weather, seasonal, workers, and new residents causing these things.”

Bulkley-Nechako Housing Sales, 1st Quarter

Smithers: 42 (56) sales with a value of $13.6 million ($13.9 million) to March 31st, 2018. At the end of the first quarter, there were 144 (185) properties of all types available for purchase through the MLS® in the Smithers area.

Burns Lake: 17 (17) properties worth $1.9 million ($2.3 million) have changed hands since January 1st. At the end of March, there were 89 (107) properties of all types available for sale through the MLS® in the Burns Lake area.

Vanderhoof: REALTORS® in the Vanderhoof area reported 22 (22) sales worth $3.6 million ($3.6 million) in the first quarter of 2018. At the end of March, there were 104 (101) properties available for purchase through the MLS® in the Vanderhoof area.

Fort St. James: In the first quarter of 2018 there were 13 (15) sales worth $2.2 million ($2.9 million) in the Fort St. James area. As of March 31st, there were 48 (64) properties available on the MLS® in the area.