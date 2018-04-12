If you are out and about this morning, drive with an extra side of caution.

We’re giving you the inside scoop on most things Drive BC this morning.

Taking a peek out the window, we don’t have to state the obvious, there is a heavy fog presence in most of the Bulkley Valley region.

Slippery sections have been reported in a lot of the area as well so it is recommended to drive with extra care wherever you may be.

With that bit of weather, road maintenance will also be taking place.

Bridge maintenance is taking place 20 km east of New Hazelton to Moricetown, 36 kilometers west of Smithers. Crews will be on site between 7:30 am and 3:00 pm.This road has been reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

Sweeping will take place 5 km east of Junction with Highway 37 North, near Kitwanga to 15 km east of Junction with Highway 37 North, at Kitwanga (10 km). Crews will be on site between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm. This road has been reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

