It was a busy weekend for emergency responder’s in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District and that trend made its way into Witset on Saturday night.

Around 8:30 PM, Witset Fire crews were called to 216 Beaver Road, after receiving reports of an apparent house fire.

Witset Executive Director, Lucy Gagnon, says crews were able to contain the damage to one home, thanks to the timely response of two band members.

Gagnon was also happy to report that nobody was hurt during the blaze.

Crews continue to do their investigation and at this time, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.