The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) is looking for as much public feedback as possible, regarding their upcoming Waste Management Plan for residents in the RDBN.

Director of the Environmental Services Department for the RDBN, Rory McKenzie, tells us a little bit about what to expect during this public consultation period.

“This is a review of how we deal with solid waste within the region and includes topics of conversations such as composting, garbage, and recycling. We want to know what the highest priorities are for residents of the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District. If they do not voice their concerns, they may not get exactly what they want in terms of a Waste Management Plan going forward.”

The process to update this plan began back in 2017 with a review of the infrastructure and programs the RDBN uses to manage municipal solid waste. The updated plan, is the result of a 5 month long survey, along with recommendations made by the newly formed Regional Solid Waste Advisory Committee.

McKenzie says this consultation period impacts everyone in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District and stresses the importance of having your voice heard.

“We’re hosting several discussion periods throughout the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District that members of the public are more than welcome to attend. This new Waste Management Plan effects everyone in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District because we all create some sort of garbage. Maintaining these sorts of services cost’s a lot in terms of tax payers dollars, so it’s important to hear what everyone has to say.”

