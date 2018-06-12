If you are one of the residents of the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District who cuts their own firewood, this announcement is for you.

Members of the public, who wish to cut firewood for personal use, can apply for their Free Use Permit for Firewood for the natural resource district where they will be collecting the firewood.

The best part about this announcement? There is no application fee for the permit, and there is also no charge for the wood.

Applicants must abide by the following:

Carry the permit, and associated maps, at all times. Read and understand the conditions of the permit, prior to signing it. Produce the permit at the request of a natural resource officer, conservation officer or peace officer



Permit applications, as well as, crown land locations on a map, can be found here.