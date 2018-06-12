It’s shaping up to be a good one for Smithers Town Council this evening, as they host their bi-weekly meeting.

As always, the discussion is scheduled for 6:30 at Town Hall and is free to the public. Residents of Smithers and the surrounding area, are encouraged to come, listen in, and potentially lend their expertise on anything being discussed.

Highlights of tonight’s agenda include:

A presentation by Migon Cochrane and Gilbert Descheres regarding the Community Paramedicine program.

program. Kevin Nixon of the Conservation Officer Service, discussing bear/human conflicts within the community and safety tips for residents.

within the community and safety tips for residents. Report recommending the awarding of the Library/Art Gallery Concept Design & Business Case to Urban Arts Architecture in the amount of $94,770.00.

to Urban Arts Architecture in the amount of $94,770.00. Report recommending the awarding of the Fire Department Storage Building to Canadian Craftsman Builders of Smithers for $436,200.

to Canadian Craftsman Builders of Smithers for $436,200. Report recommending purchase of a new airport towed runway sweeper from Team Eagle Ltd. for $352,810.

Highlights from the last meeting on May 22nd: