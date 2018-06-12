A single-vehicle incident in Smithers last weekend, that resulted in the death of a Prince George resident, has one man facing charges.

Ashton Michael Lewis, 22, is facing seven charges, including wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, impaired driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death, driving with a blood-alcohol level over .08, fleeing the scene of an accident, driving while prohibited, and breach of an undertaking.

The Smithers man first fled the scene on foot but was tracked down by a police dog service unit.

Lewis is scheduled to appear in court September 11th, 2018.