Whether you are 1 or 100, you create some sort of waste and that is why you should care about the upcoming waste management consultations, being held by the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN).

Public consultations within the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District will be as follows:

June 14th, Smithers Old Church, 6:30-8:30 pm

June 27th, Village of Burns Lake Council Chamber, 6:30-8:30 pm

If you are unable to attend either of the public consultations, an online survey regarding the issue can be found here.

There will also be 8 presentations made to municipality officials during this process as well.

RDBN Area A Director, Mark Fisher, says these opportunities don’t come along very often, so its pertinent residents lend their expertise.

“Every so often, regional districts are required to review and update their waste management plan. We have finished working with a consultant that has prepared a draft for the district and is now available for the public to view. It is our responsibility to get out and share this draft with area residents. If people do not come out and share their thoughts, this draft will move forward and this will be the waste management plan for years to come.”

Fisher says priorities his staff have been hearing during this consulting period regard: solid waste management, recycling, composting, and a potential consolidation centre for the region.

At this point, Fisher says the entire plan is in a draft stage and they are welcome to any ideas or concerns from the public. If you do not make your voice heard though, you certainly have no room to complain when and if changes are made.