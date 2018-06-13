Smithers Town Council presenting Mitchell with a painting for his years of service as Smithers RCMP Commander (L-R) Rob Mitchell, Smithers RCMP and Smithers Mayor, Taylor Bachrach

After serving 3 years as the Commander for the Smithers RCMP Detachment, Rob Mitchell has moved onto another full-time position within the RCMP.

Mitchell explains the transition that he will be making in the coming days.

“I’ve held the Acting District Advisory NCO (DANCO) position for the Kitimat/Stikine region since March, in addition to my principal job as Smithers Detachment Commander. I assume the DANCO position full time on June 15th. The Kitimat/Stikine DANCO oversees Kitimat, Terrace, Lisims/Nass Valley, New Hazelton, Smithers, Houston and Burns Lake Detachments. The job includes providing Detachment Commander assistance at major events/incidents, ensuring police reporting requirements are met, NCO promotion selection, finding relief members to fill personnel shortages, assisting with serious employee issues, and conducting Detachment Reviews. The position is based in Smithers.”

When Mitchell vacates his position on Friday, Darren Durnin of the local Smithers detachment, will be known as the Acting Commander until they fill the void.

Mitchell finished by saying he looks forward to serving a community he has called home for quite some time now.

“I’ve held the Smithers Detachment Commander job for 3 years. Enjoyed it all; a great place to live and police. There is tremendous support for the RCMP from all elected officials within the Detachment area (Town of Smithers, Village of Telkwa, Witset, Fort Babine, Bulkley-Nechako Regional District), and also from citizens in general. Many Smithers RCMP members have mentioned they intend to remain in the Bulkley Valley long term.”

Additional information: The RCMP divided the province of BC into 4 districts including North District, South-east District, Lower Mainland District and Island District. North District makes up 73% of BC and is further divided into 5 regions or hubs for ease of management. There are also DANCOs located in Prince Rupert (North Coast Hub), Prince George (Fraser/Fort George & Bulkley/Nechako East Hub), Williams Lake (Cariboo/Chilcotin Hub) and Dawson Creek (Peace/Liard Hub).