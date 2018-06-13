North American markets were lower today.

On Bay Street, Canada’s main stock market slipped despite gains in the marijuana and healthcare sectors. The TSX lost 23 points closing at 16,265.

The dollar also lost ground today as trade concerns between Canada and the United States continued to grow. The loonie has made back some ground in after-hours trading, up a fifth a cent to 76.99 cents U.S.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones sank 119 points as the Federal Reserve not only raised interest rates today but also indicated two more hikes were coming this year. It closed at 25,201.

At press time oil is up 33 cents to $66.69 U.S. per barrel, while gold is up $4.10 to $1303.50 an ounce