An audit of forestry operations in the Nadina Resource District near Burns Lake, has found that four wood lot licenses have complied with the BC Forestry Legislation.

The audits were carried out between 2015-2017 and examined such things as:

planning,

timber harvesting,

roads,

silviculture,

and fire protection activities.

“The board is pleased that the audit found the holder of woodlot licence 2050 fully met the requirements of Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act,” said Bruce Larson, vice-chair of the Forest Practices Board. “Not many of the woodlots we have audited in the past several years have achieved that.”

Auditors found that the licensees for woodlots 1687, 1690 and 1691 met most legal requirements, however, they did not complete their fire-hazard assessments on time.

“Assessing fire hazard is a legal requirement, and must be completed at required intervals after harvest has started,” said Larson. “In these cases, the licensees reduced the fire hazards to a safe level, so this was considered an area for improvement.”

