One major milestone was celebrated by Northern Health at its regular Board of Directors meeting this week in Chetwynd.

The IMAGINE grant program has been around for 10 years, providing seed funding for community-led projects to promote healthy living. More than 800 projects have been awarded over $2.3-million in that time.

Through spring 2018, Burns Lake has received funding for two projects, totalling $5,503.

Burns Lake, Chetwynd, Fort St. John, Houston, Kitimat, Prince George, and Tumbler Ridge received a joint $5,000 to help fund the CoreySafe Society.

Also highlighted at the meeting was a final detailed report on Northern Health’s response to the 2017 wildfires. It included recommendations on how to improve response for future crisis events, some of which have already been or are being implemented.

In addition, the meeting looked at recent changes to the NH Connections program and continuing the process of finalizing Northern Health’s 2017/18 financial statements.

“I am very proud of the commitment and efforts of our staff and physicians during an event that challenged us all,” said NH CEO & President Cathy Ulrich in a statement.

“What we accomplished was exceptional, and this report captured the things we did well and the things we can improve should we be challenged by a similar experience in the future.”

The next regular Northern Health Board of Directors meeting is October 2018 in Prince George.