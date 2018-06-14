Over 40 students from Muheim Elementary School had the rare opportunity to take a field trip out to the BV Rod and Gun Club today.

Students from grades 6 and 7, had the unique chance to try something new for their outdoor education class.

Laura MacKay is a teacher at Muheim and says the purpose of this trip was for students to learn about proper gun safety and a little bit about the sport.

Now before people start panicking, the planning process for this field trip has been months in the making. Permission slips were needed to attend, as well as, the BV Rod and Gun Club gave an hour and a half presentation yesterday, hammering home the importance of gun safety.

While at the BV Rod and Gun Club, students not only had the opportunity to shoot guns, but they also took part in wilderness trapping exercises.

Field trips like this don’t happen very often, however, BV Rod and Gun Club President, Brian Atherton, thinks they should.

“The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District are full of people who are engaged in hunting and fishing, so why not educate them in proper safety techniques at an early age? Getting to kids at this stage of the game is vital because they’re not intimidated or afraid to learn. The students from Muheim couldn’t have been taken care of any better. They’re in a safe and structured environment with supervisors around, which couldn’t have made for a better afternoon.”

Atherton says whether it’s Smithers, Hazelton or Houston, opportunities like this should be made available by any local gun ranges or clubs.

Atherton says he can’t stress enough that gun safety is the number one priority of the BV Rod and Gun Club. He was happy with the way today’s field trip went and looks forward to further educating the public on proper gun safety within rural communities.