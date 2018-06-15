After what seemed like weeks of scattered rain across the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, our prayers have been answered.

Sunshine and warmer weather are on the horizon and here’s Environment Canada Meteorologist, Michelle Gelinas, providing the region with an update.

“For Friday, there’s still a weak upper trough that’s hanging out across most of the province, which means it will be a tad bit cooler than what we would normally expect for this time of year. With that trough, there’s a slight chance of rain in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, but I wouldn’t count on it. Things are really going to start heating up as of Saturday. We’re expecting sunshine and a high of 25 and then for Sunday, expect temperatures to creep around that 30-degree mark. Throughout the entirety of the weekend, the wind will be around 20 kilometers/hr so hopefully, that keeps residents cooler.”

Gelinas says although some of us in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District had hoped for some heat, we should be careful what we wish for.

“As mentioned, Saturday is when things begin to heat up and from that point on, it’s looking really dry in the forecast. With that, there may be a heat warning advisory coming for the entire Province of BC. Temperatures in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District aren’t quite at that heat warning stage just yet, but it wouldn’t surprise me if it got to that point. Watch for a special weather advisory in the coming days because the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District certainly meets the qualifications of the upcoming heat wave.”

More on the Environment Canada weather statement regarding a potential heatwave for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District can be found here.