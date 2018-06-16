RCMP were called to a Smithers hotel this evening (June 16th) around 6:30 for reports of nine children and youth becoming ill from pool chemicals.

It was determined that at the time of the incident, an Aspen Inn staff member was conducting routine maintenance checks, which included adding chemicals to the swimming pool.

Everyone impacted have been transported to the Bulkley Valley District Hospital and are expected to make a full recovery with no residual health issues.

The pool has been closed down until further notice and WorkSafeBC has been notified.

BC Ambulance Service and the Smithers Fire Department also assisted with the incident.