As of today, Monday, June 18th, the Northwest Community College (NWCC) is no longer a thing.

They will now be known as the Coast Mountain College.

Coast Mountain College President and CEO, Ken Burt, states multiple reasons for the name change.

“If you search Northwest College or Northwest Community College, you can find up to 15 similar institution names. Coast Mountain College will offer a bit of uniqueness and allow those inquiring, to find us easier. ”

A changing in the schools 1974 mandate was also reasoning for the new name.

“NWCC began offering undergraduate university courses in ’74. Typically, community colleges do not offer university credit courses. By dropping the word community, this was another way to stay up to date.”

And the final reasoning for the name change was making sure all of the institutions were represented properly.

“NWCC wasn’t authentic in the sense that some of our schools don’t even reside in Northern BC. Coast Mountain College offers a proper name for all of our locations throughout BC.”

Coast Mountain College has nine BC campuses located in Hazelton, Houston, Kitimat, Masset, Prince Rupert, Queen Charlotte, Skidegate, Smithers, and Terrace.