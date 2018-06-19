The trial for former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold has been pushed back a third time, following a court hearing this morning in Smithers.

Both the Crown and Defense appeared in court via teleconference and decided to resume the trial on July 19th, due to an additional package coming forward, which could lead to further charges.

The trial was over almost as quickly as it began and there was little debate from either side on the decision.

Strimbold’s original court date of April 6th was pushed back due to a lack of preparedness from both sides.

The May 15th proceedings were held off due to additional information coming forward from the RCMP, which also required further investigation.

Strimbold was arrested and released from RCMP custody in early February on several conditions, including a ban from public areas where people under the age of 18 are nearby.

The allegations he faces go as far back as 2016 and identities of the victims are under a publication ban.

The 28-year-old was first elected Burns Lake mayor in 2011, the youngest person in BC and the second youngest in Canada to win the position at the age of 21.

He abruptly left in September 2016 and also resigned from the BC Liberal Party Executive after details of his allegations were released.