The hot and dry conditions across Northern BC can be grueling for a lot of people but what about your pet?

According to the BC SPCA, the impact can be felt a lot more for your furry friend as they claim it can only take 10 minutes for an animal to die in a hot vehicle.

General Manager of Community Relations, Lorie Chortyk explains how pet owners should best approach exercise routines during this time.

“You take them amount early in the morning or late at night when it’s not quite so hot, dogs in particular and other animals don’t have the ability to sweat in the same way that we do so they can release the heat from their body.”

“What happens is their internal temperature rise much more quickly than humans do, so if we’re feeling the heat our animals are feeling it so much more and it’s so easy for them to succumb to heatstroke, heat exhaustion and unfortunately to even die in this kind of heat.”

Even at home, smaller pets who you wouldn’t think would be at risk of heat-related distress can be put at risk if they are to close to the sun for an extended amount of time.

“Small pets like hampsters, if they are in cages, to keep them away from windows so they are not in the direct sunlight and right up to farm animals where they need to get plenty of water and are hydrated along with getting plenty of shade.”

Last year, the BC SPCA responded to a thousand calls of dogs in distress from hot cars across the province.