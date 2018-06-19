A busy school year is rapidly coming to a close for SD54.

Trustees will meet this evening at the School Board Office in Smithers, for their final board meeting of the 2017/2018 calendar year at 7 PM.

It’s looking like a fairly routine evening for SD54 Trustees, as they have multiple topics of conversation on the go.

The aftermath of the Neighbourhood Learning Centre will be discussed following public consultations that were recently held by SD54.

SD54 Secretary-Treasurer, Dave Margerm, will also present the current plans for the Annual Facilities Grant for the upcoming 2018/2019 year. Margerm also plans on giving a brief overview of the District Capital Plan for the 2019/2020 year, which is to be submitted by June 30th.

A staffing outlook for the region will also be provided amidst what is being called a “teacher crisis” in BC. Spoiler alert, Superintendent, Chris van der Mark, says staffing looks good for the foreseeable future.

After tonight, SD54 Trustees will have the summer off and return to their regular meeting schedule on September 11th.