Amongst one of the more warmer Junes in recent history, BC Hydro is predicting that the power usage across the province, will exceed the record that was set last August.

During peak hours on Monday, BC Hydro recorded 7,300 megawatts of power was being consumed by British Columbians. This is a 10% increase from the week previous and is edging closer to the 7,500-megawatt record that was set in August of 2017.

Honestly, this news shouldn’t surprise many residents in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

It is a common practice for many, to run to the air conditioner as soon as things get hot, however, that may not be the best solution.

BC Hydro Spokesperson, Tanya Fish, provides us with a couple energy efficient methods we could be using in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

“Although the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District may not be the total cause of the increased power usage, they certainly played a part in the numbers and can do a few things to help out. We recommend that residents use drapes or blinds to block out the sun from their homes. This can eliminate 65% of the suns heat from entering your home. We also suggest that you use a fan instead of an air conditioner, as fans require a tenth of the electricity. Finally, you can do the simple things like reducing the amount you use your dryer, as well as, limiting the amount you cook using microwaves or the stove. Not only will this cool your house but it will also reduce your power bill at the end of the month.”

More on BC Hydro can be found here.