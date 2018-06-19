The Witset Maintenance Department is asking residents in Witset to conserve water during this current stretch of heat.

Water conservation would mean holding off on certain activities such as:

Watering your lawn or garden,

Washing your house or car,

Running water taps for an extended period of time.

By conserving water in the area, the hopes are the Village of Witset will have enough water to battle a blaze, if a fire were to take place.

If you live in Witset, it is asked that you follow these simple steps as things begin to heat up. If you do not follow these regulations, officials say you could have your water shut off indefinitely.

