The Connect Program had it’s unofficial launch this morning in Smithers.

Connect representatives hosted a breakfast at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge, in hopes of bridging a line of communication with industry leaders and local municipal officials about the program.

President of the BC Construction Association (BCCA), Chris Atchison was at the launch in Smithers and walks us through what was taking place.

“This was our formal launch of the BCCA Connect Program in Smithers in coordination with TransCanada’s Coastal GasLink pipeline project. It’s a replica of what the BCCA and LNG Canada created in Terrace and Kitimat. With the pipeline running from roughly Smithers to Vanderhoof, Coastal GasLink approached the BCCA to duplicate their Connect services to Smithers. The goal of the program is simple, if you want to work, we’re here to connect you with the proper employment opportunity.”

TransCanada’s Coastal GasLink pipeline project will run approximately 670 km in length and is expected to employ nearly 2,500 construction-related jobs.

Atchison finished by saying the construction sector contributes a lot to the BC economy.

“The construction industry in this province is a huge economic driver. It more than doubles the employment numbers of forestry, fishing, and mining combined. We have over 220,000 people working construction-related jobs and the Northern region of BC is on the cusp of some major projects. We need to embrace these opportunities for what they are. The construction sector offers great jobs that pay well and we need to do our part to promote that. We’re anticipating a labor shortage upcoming for the construction industry, so the time is now to train the next line of greats.”

Atchison says their target demographic for this program is anyone looking to kickstart a new career. Men, women, youth, and the indigenous communities are more than welcome to see if this is the right fit for them.

The Connect office in Smithers will be run by Bruce Hobson. Hobson is the regional employment placement specialist and he will be working with the employer community to ensure their employee needs are met.

More on the expansion of the Connect Program to Smithers can be found here.

Bruce Hobson: bruce.hobson@bccassn.com -OR- 250-917-8568