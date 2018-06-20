If you are one of those people who enjoys watching a good thunderstorm, you may be in luck.

Environment Canada has released an advisory saying the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD) is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch.

The combination of strong surface heating and upper-level cooling will result in the development of thunderstorms throughout the day.

There is a risk of severe thunderstorms developing this afternoon, which should weaken throughout the night.

With the formation of these storms, residents can expect strong winds, heavy rain, and potentially hail.

Burns Lake and Smithers are said to be the two communities that may be affected most by this announcement.