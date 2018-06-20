There are less than two weeks left to apply for the fourth annual Thrive North Business Challenge.

The competition offers $35,000 to entrepreneurs in Northern BC, to accelerate their business and hopefully strengthen the economy.

The requirements of the program are fairly simple. You must:

Own a business in Northern BC,

reside in a community with a population under 25,000 people,

and be between the ages of 18 and 39.

The competition will be judged under the following categories:

Best New Business (18-28) : a business at any stage prior to launch, by an entrepreneur between the ages of 18 and 28

: a business at any stage prior to launch, by an entrepreneur between the ages of 18 and 28 Best New Business (29-39) : a business at any stage prior to launch, by an entrepreneur between the ages of 29 and 39

: a business at any stage prior to launch, by an entrepreneur between the ages of 29 and 39 Best Growth Opportunity (18-39): a business currently in operations looking to expand through increased staff, new locations or new products and services

Winners from each category will receive $10,000, and there will also be a People’s Choice Award worth $5,000 to be determined by a combination of online votes ahead of the event and in-person votes at the final event on October 4, 2018.

Time is running out to get your name in the mix, as applications are only being accepted until June 30th. The semifinals will take place between September 12 and 13 in Terrace and Fort St. John. The finals will be held in Fort St. John on October 3 and 4, 2018.

More on the Thrive North Business Challenge and application process can be found here.